Shady Things About Domino's' Menu

Everybody loves to save money with coupons. However, some would argue that Domino's' coupon system is as much of a burden as it is a blessing. The company offers so many coupons on its app that ordering any menu item for full price guarantees you've left money on the table. As generous as this sounds, the fact that you can only use one coupon per transaction makes utilizing these coupons feel like solving an algebra equation.

To provide an example, we used the Domino's app to place an order at our local store for three medium two-topping pizzas. Using different coupon configurations, we were able to check out for four entirely different prices. Without any coupons, three medium pizzas cost $46.47 in total. With a locally available "20% off your entire order" coupon, the total becomes $37.17. We were also offered a limited-time "50% off all pizzas at menu price" coupon, which brought the total price down to $23.25. Our best price came from the nationally available Mix & Match deal, which makes the pizzas $6.99 apiece, or $20.97 total. And this doesn't factor in the additional complications from adding a drink, side, or extra toppings (which renders some coupons unusable).

To make matters even more confusing, Domino's categorizes coupons as local or national, meaning that not every deal is valid at every store. If you tried to make the same order as us, you could easily spend less or more.