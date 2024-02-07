Big Changes Are Coming To Domino's In 2024

Domino's has been a major player in the pizza game since the 1960s, and perhaps one of the reasons Domino's is so successful is its innovative attitude toward delivery strategies. The brand isn't lying down complacently in its prosperity, either. On December 7, 2023, it announced a series of technological and marketing changes for 2024 at its annual investor day, as described in a report from National Restaurant News (NRN). This isn't unusual, as several popular fast food chains are introducing big changes this year, but Domino's' focus on tech is certainly a stand-out element.

The central factor of the pizza company's tech overhaul is its introduction of Dom.OS, a proprietary operating system that will form the groundwork of an overhauled website and app. Another tentpole development is the testing phase of an A.I. assistant that will reportedly greatly improve the pizza-ordering process. That said, there will also be some changes in marketing strategy that will see both Domino's rewards system and its menu receiving some upgrades.