Everything You Need To Know About Cooking With Heirloom Tomatoes

If you've ever strolled through the stalls of a farmer's market in the summer or perused the produce section of a specialty grocery store, you've probably seen chunky, misshapen tomatoes sporting marbled color patterns and steep price tags. These eye-catching vegetables (or fruits if you want to get technical) are one of the most prized seasonal crops. Known as "heirloom tomatoes," they are open-pollinated, meaning that they are pollinated by natural facilitators like wind, bees, and birds. Heirloom is a botanical classification describing crops that are passed down as seeds from generation to generation of growers. There is no unifying flavor or color, but each variety is a time capsule that can be traced back in its current form for decades, sometimes even centuries. In contrast, most of the tomatoes you find in the store are known as "hybrids" because they possess the genetics of multiple varieties of tomatoes that have been cross-bred for qualities like color consistency, durability, high yield, and disease resistance.

Just as their appearances and flavors differ from conventional tomatoes, heirloom tomatoes have unique variations in texture and moisture content that can make them intimidating for even experienced cooks. You could swap them for regular tomatoes in your favorite recipes, but you'll likely end up with undesirable results or, at the very least, results that do not do them justice. With this in mind, we've rounded up all the information you need to get the most out of these endearingly misshapen, strikingly colored fruits.