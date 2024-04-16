Chain Restaurant Brussels Sprouts Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers
Brussels sprouts can be a tricky dish to master. If cooked incorrectly, the cruciferous vegetable develops a bitter taste that many find disagreeable. However, with a little care, Brussels sprouts can be a delicious accompaniment to any meal. The veggie is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and fiber, making it well worth an order the next time you eat out.
At many restaurants, Brussels sprouts appear among the appetizers or sides. You may be questioning who in their right mind would pick Brussels sprouts over french fries, mac and cheese, or any other well-loved side dish. The truth is the right sauce, seasoning, and cooking method go a long way, transforming hard, bland sprouts into crispy, savory treats. Depending on their execution, Brussels sprouts can be a fantastic complement to your main course. They might even steal the show.
If you're wondering where you can snag an order of your own, we put together a list of chain restaurants that serve these bite-sized delights. To help you narrow it down further, we pored through customer reviews online and ranked these Brussels sprouts dishes from worst to best. For more on our process, check out the methodology section at the end of the article.
13. Red Lobster
Since it first opened its doors in 1968, Red Lobster has been Americans' go-to spot for an affordable seafood dinner. Yet, when it's time to order sides, Brussels sprouts may not be your first priority. And based on customer reviews, it may be best to continue skipping them.
The Crispy Brussels Sprouts come dressed with a ginger soy sauce and crunchy onions 一 but according to one diner review, they're "more topping than sprouts." Another customer found the opposite to be true, complaining that theirs didn't have enough sauce. Even more concerning is the inconsistency in cooking these veggies across restaurants, with many reports of burnt, dry, or tough sprouts.
This maligned side has also collected quite a few complaints in the taste department. In a review post on Yelp, one diner wrote: "The brussel sprouts were very sour and bitter. When we brought it to the attention to the manager he admitted he got that a lot." Perhaps even worse, one person compared the taste of the vegetables to diesel fuel. Considering all the negative feedback on both flavor and preparation, it's clear that these sprouts land firmly in last place on this list.
12. Red Robin
Beyond gourmet burgers, Red Robin offers a tempting selection of appetizers. Alongside customer favorites such as the Mozzarella Twists and Pretzel Bites, you can also now enjoy a veggie option: the Crispy Parmesan Brussels Sprouts. Fried and topped with grated cheese, these sprouts sound simple and yet tasty. But do they deliver? Unfortunately, the truth is that customers have mostly bad things to say about the dish.
"DO NOT make the mistake of trying the new Parmesan brussel sprouts appetizer! They came burnt to a crisp and not appetizing at all!" wrote a customer on Yelp. Others echoed this sentiment, expressing dismay at receiving overcooked, bitter-tasting sprouts. "It came burned and tasted bitter. We will not order it next time," concluded one diner.
You may want to heed these words 一 one customer even reported that the appetizer didn't agree with their stomach. In short, though you may get lucky with better cooking at your local Red Robin, the sprouts generally sound like a poor way to start off your Red Robin visit. You may have better luck with the chain's tried-and-true classics.
11. P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's may be synonymous with Americanized Asian cuisine, but it doesn't always hit its mark in terms of execution. Tossed on the wok with chilies and peanuts, the chain's Kung Pao Brussels Sprouts are one such example. Unlike the popular Kung Pao Chicken or Shrimp, these sprouts have received some seriously mixed reviews.
For one, the wok-charred appetizer seems to be cooked more thoroughly than some customers prefer. "My Brussels Sprouts are literally beyond toasted they are flat out unrecognizable and BURNT!" said one diner. Many customers ran into the same problem, with some deeming the sprouts to be nothing less than inedible.
While a toasted or charred taste can be delicious to some diners, most agree that too much can overpower all other flavors. One diner claimed that the burnt aftertaste also lingered unpleasantly. For another customer, the issue wasn't the degree of charring but the Kung Pao sauce itself. They wrote that the Brussels sprouts "were so acidic that just eating one was a struggle." Unless you've got strong tastes that tend towards the acidic or seriously charred, these sprouts seem like a risk that's simply not worth taking.
10. Outback Steakhouse
The must-try Bloomin' Onion appetizer has a cult following at the Australian-themed Outback Steakhouse, but what about the chain's other vegetable dishes, namely its Over-the-Top Brussels Sprouts? Reviews are all over the map for the side, which earns its name with an array of toppings that include bacon, hot chilies, lemon aioli, and parsley.
Ultimately, these sprouts are divisive. Some diners simply love them, but many others have experienced significant problems with both overall quality and taste.
Some diners found the Brussels sprouts too oily, while others lamented that they weren't crispy enough. Complaints also extended to the toppings. Freshness is key when cooking vegetables, and it's something you'd expect when eating out. Another diner expressed that the sprouts "started off pretty tasty and crispy, but ended up pretty salty." If you're considering ordering the Brussels sprouts, it might be wise to ask your server for an extra glass of water, or perhaps play it safe and choose another side.
9. BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse
The Honey Sriracha Brussels Sprouts are a popular menu item at BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse, as many customers rave about the side's perfectly crisp texture. But while tossing fried Brussels sprouts in lemon pepper, sesame, and a honey sriracha sauce sounds delicious, some customers have found the reality to be a soggy mess. One customer wrote that the sprouts "tasted incredibly burnt and were drowning in the sriracha sauce." Another claimed that excessive salt ruined their order. To add further insult to injury, their dish didn't resemble the menu picture in the least bit.
However, the biggest problem with BJ's take on Brussels sprouts seems to be the persistent issue of overcooking. Many customers described burnt and inedible Brussels sprouts in their reviews. One expressed disappointment that their order was burnt and bitter-tasting, while several diners even reported feeling sick after eating the sprouts, with one customer warning others to avoid them at all costs. Unless you're feeling particularly adventurous or like a seriously good char, it might be best to steer clear of BJ's Brussels sprouts.
8. Saltgrass Steak House
With over 90 locations nationwide, Saltgrass Steak House serves up an array of American Western favorites that include chargrilled steaks, BBQ pork ribs, and fried shrimp. If you're looking to add some veggies to this mix, the roasted Brussels Sprouts are popular with customers. While the restaurant's menu doesn't offer much in the way of a description, reviews say that the Brussels sprouts are cooked with bacon fat, adding a nice flavor to the dish though this means that vegetarians and some other diners won't be able to enjoy them.
However, not everyone is a fan. One diner who doesn't eat pork expressed dismay at the addition. Another customer wasn't enthusiastic about the addition of bacon fat either, adding that the sprouts were also overcooked.
Customers consistently reported problems with taste and texture. "I'd give one star for the brussels sprouts, because they were sooo salty, I couldn't eat them," said one diner. Others complained of overdone and unpleasantly mushy sprouts. Among the more positive comments, one satisfied diner wrote that the side was "a nice compliment to the meal." With such mixed reviews, it's a toss-up on whether you should order them.
7. LongHorn Steakhouse
If you're in the mood for steak in a more casual setting, then LongHorn Steakhouse is likely to be the perfect place for you. When it comes to the sides, LongHorn customers have mostly positive feedback about the steakhouse's Brussels sprouts. Smothered in smoked honey butter, the Crispy Brussels Sprouts are a delicious accompaniment to any main course. For some, it's the best thing on the menu. In one review, a customer praised the sprouts' crispy caramelization. Another customer reserved special praise for the sauce, writing "The Brussels had a sweet tangy-ness to it which added a nice little sweet touch to the crunch." They rated the sprouts as 7/10.
Criticisms of the side mostly concerned the amount of honey in the sauce. "The Brussels sprouts was good but a little bit too sweet and a tad oily for me," admitted one diner. A few customers also took issue with texture: Some encountered overcooked sprouts, while others found theirs not crispy enough. All in all, the positive reviews far outnumber the negative.
6. Ruth's Chris Steak House
Ruth's Chris Steak House isn't just about its kind of confusing name or the namesake steak 一 the restaurant chain also offers an array of seafood, salads, and familiar sides in an upscale environment. The Brussels Sprouts, garnished with honey butter and bacon, receive many positive reviews from diners. "The brussel sprouts were filled with the flavor of bacon, with a hint of sweetness. Although I am not a big fan of brussels sprouts, I devoured it," one customer wrote in a glowing review. Another diner was impressed by the flavor combination, writing that the hint of sweetness from the honey balanced the savory ingredients' richness.
Despite a few mentions of soggy or oily Brussels sprouts, the majority of reviewers enjoyed the dish. However, a good number of reviews, while still positive, judged the sprouts as good but still not quite great. As one diner put it, they're "overall pretty good! Nothing too special though." While you can't go wrong with these Brussels sprouts, they may not be the best you've ever had.
5. The Cheesecake Factory
The Cheesecake Factory may not be the fanciest of dinner destinations, but its upscale decor and seemingly endless menu elevate it above your average family-friendly chain restaurant. Most customers can agree that the Crispy Brussels Sprouts are exceptionally tasty. Roasted and served with bacon, the sprouts come mixed with a Vermont maple syrup-infused butter glaze. Customers are particularly fond of the sprouts' toppings. One diner wrote that they "love the bacon and maple-butter glaze! It really enhances what is otherwise a vegetable I typically find too 'smelly.'"
While most customers enjoyed the maple-based sauce, however, others found it to be too sweet. The occasional reports of overcooked sprouts are also a point of concern. However, the dish pleases even the most critical of reviewers, including one who wrote "I'm a roasted Brussels sprouts snob, and I must say this was quite good." This high praise continues in other reviews, with the sprouts' crispy texture emerging as another highlight. One customer even wrote that they enjoyed the Brussels sprouts so much that they now recreate the recipe at home. So, the next time you're facing down The Cheesecake Factory's extensive menu, the Crispy Brussels Sprouts might be worth a try.
4. Black Angus Steakhouse
Primarily located on the West Coast, Black Angus Steakhouse is a casual chain offering aged cuts and seafood plates at affordable price points. The restaurant also boasts a selection of creative starters, including the Crispy Hot Honey Brussels Sprouts. Topped with bleu cheese crumbles, smoked bacon, and a spicy honey sauce, these veggies are a crowd-pleaser. One diner raved about the Brussels sprouts, which their waiter recommended, writing that "as a foodie they are better than some high end restaurants."
Even when diners weren't satisfied with the rest of their meals, the Brussels sprouts proved to be a stand-out dish. One customer even called the Brussels sprouts their favorite item, with their only complaint being the small portion size. More critical reviews mentioned overdone and undercooked sprouts, suggesting inconsistency in how different locations prepare them. The Brussels sprouts are a bit hit-or-miss at times, but when cooked correctly, they're certain to impress even discerning palates.
3. Yard House
At Yard House, you have your choice of over 100 beers on tap, and if you're really thirsty, you can enjoy your selection in the chain's namesake half-yard glass. The craft beer may be what brings you to Yard House, but its menu of updated American classics will make you stay awhile. Diners can choose from innovative starters that include Poke Nachos, Firecracker Shrimp, and the signature Crispy Brussels Sprouts. Garnished with garlic and gochujang and served with a malt vinegar aioli dipping sauce, these sprouts are a far cry from the bland vegetable you might have grown up hating.
It's evident from reviews that Yard House consistently nails it when it comes to the sprouts' texture. One customer wrote on Yelp: "The brussel sprouts was our favorite, fried perfectly to get a crispy outter layer and a meaty inside." Customers also enjoy the dish's unique flavors, especially the hot kick from the gochujang sauce. "I love brussel sprouts and the sweet and spicy flavors of this dish brought my tastebuds tremendous happiness," expressed one diner, who went on to call them a must-try. If you can handle a little spice, it seems that these sprouts deliver on all fronts.
2. The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille might not be an everyday type of restaurant for most people. The fine dining chain serves high-quality steaks, seafood, and an impressive selection of wine and cocktails. If you do end up at the steakhouse for a special occasion, make sure to check out the Soy-Glazed Brussels Sprouts with Bacon. Smoky bacon lardons bring a savory punch, while the soy glaze adds a touch of sweetness, transforming the simple veggie into an elegant, flavorful dish.
A quick look at the reviews reveals why the Brussels sprouts earned their place on this list. Quite a few customers declared them the best they've ever tried, citing their delicious bacon flavor and perfectly crispy yet tender texture. One customer was particularly enthusiastic in their review: "I'm here to tell you these Brussel sprouts were absolutely DIVINE! They have a hoisin, soy and honey glaze that is out of this world." They urged potential diners to try it for themselves. Another customer backed up these claims, saying that the glaze's sweetness balanced out the sprouts' natural bitterness. Whether you like Brussels sprouts or feel ambivalent toward them, these reviews make a strong case for the veggie, so long as you're a fan of both soy and bacon flavors.
1. Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant
Finally, in first place in our ranking, we have Cooper's Hawk Winery & Restaurant, a refined dining chain with over 50 locations across the U.S. Cooper's Hawk provides a space for both wine-tasting and fine dining, pairing its hand-crafted wines with delicious culinary creations. The Crispy Brussels Sprouts take it to the next level: Seasoned with a sweet Thai chili sauce, the dish tops it all off with cashews, mint, and sesame-sriracha aioli.
"There are few things I have liked as much as this appetizer," said one customer. "I would have made them my entire meal." Other reviews continued the praise, claiming that their sprouts were perfectly fried and crispy. The sauces also received a lot of attention, especially the aioli, which customers said significantly enhanced the dish's already delicious flavors. One regular diner, calling the sprouts "a surprise for the palate," orders them every time they bring someone new to the restaurant.
Combining uncommon ingredients and flavors can be a risky endeavor, but Cooper's Hawk's creativity clearly pays off. The dish's overwhelmingly positive reviews place it at the top when it comes to chain restaurant Brussels sprouts. Numerous customers even crown them the best sprouts ever, chain or otherwise. Intrigued? Don't just take their word for it. The only way to find out is to head to your nearest Cooper's Hawk.
Methodology
To determine the best and worst Brussels sprouts available at chain restaurants, we combed through a wide array of customer reviews posted on review sites such as Yelp and Tripadvisor. We focused on restaurant chains with over 30 locations and which routinely offer the vegetable as an appetizer or side.
To ensure a fair assessment, we only considered chains with a substantial number of reviews that specifically mention the sprouts. We looked at what customers had to say about the dish, focusing on key aspects like taste, texture, presentation, portion size, and overall satisfaction.