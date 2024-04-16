Chain Restaurant Brussels Sprouts Ranked From Worst To Best, According To Customers

Brussels sprouts can be a tricky dish to master. If cooked incorrectly, the cruciferous vegetable develops a bitter taste that many find disagreeable. However, with a little care, Brussels sprouts can be a delicious accompaniment to any meal. The veggie is a great source of vitamin C, vitamin K, folate, and fiber, making it well worth an order the next time you eat out.

At many restaurants, Brussels sprouts appear among the appetizers or sides. You may be questioning who in their right mind would pick Brussels sprouts over french fries, mac and cheese, or any other well-loved side dish. The truth is the right sauce, seasoning, and cooking method go a long way, transforming hard, bland sprouts into crispy, savory treats. Depending on their execution, Brussels sprouts can be a fantastic complement to your main course. They might even steal the show.

If you're wondering where you can snag an order of your own, we put together a list of chain restaurants that serve these bite-sized delights. To help you narrow it down further, we pored through customer reviews online and ranked these Brussels sprouts dishes from worst to best. For more on our process, check out the methodology section at the end of the article.