Chicken Pot Pie's Roots Trace Back To Ancient Rome

Before we get into the origins of chicken pot pie, let's pin down just what constitutes a pot pie. We're all familiar with the various frozen examples of chicken pot pie, and some of us may even have tried making homemade chicken pot pie (here's a recipe, if you'd like to give it a shot). Is there anything that makes a pot pie different from any other type of meat pie? Not really, except for the fact that pot pies always have top crusts, unlike, say, shepherd's pies where mashed potatoes are used instead. They're also baked in what Oxford Learner's Dictionaries calls a "deep dish," which could be a pie pan or a casserole, so they're not hand pies. Having established what constitutes a chicken pot pie, we can now differentiate the ur-pot pie from any other kind of original savory pie, which allows us to trace its probable roots to ancient Rome.

Some food historians may consider the ancient Greek artocreas to be the ancestral pot pie, but while that was made with a meat filling, it didn't have a top crust, so it doesn't qualify. Instead, that honor may go to a later Roman variant that had both a top and bottom crust. The earliest known recipe, dating from the second century B.C., has a honey-goat cheese filling, but later versions included various types of seafood and meat. Was chicken among them? We can't say for sure, but we do know this meat was consumed by the Romans.