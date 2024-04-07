What Is A KFC Big Box And Can You Still Order It Off Of The Menu?

We all love a great deal, especially getting a deal on a tasty fast food treat. So, when KFC, a place already known for being pretty cheap, unveiled the Chicken Big Box Meal, it was great news for bargain hunters. The meal, which arrived as an online and app exclusive in October 2023 and retailed at $9, came in two variations: the Variety Box and the Drum & Thigh Box. The Drum & Thigh box included two chicken thighs and one drum, whereas the Variety Box gave two breasts and one wing. Both boxes included two sides, a biscuit, and a medium drink, which is a pretty substantive lunch even for folks with big appetites.

The sad news is that if you're reading this, you're already too late. It's not unusual for items to leave the KFC menu, and this meal is one that didn't make the long-term cut. Neither box is available on the menu anymore, and while the exact date they received the chop is uncertain, one Redditor said it had left their area as early as January 2024. If you want to get in on the lost hype, or if you're a fan who misses the deal, you can still get your hands on a Big Box Meal. You'll just have to go for a bit of a drive north of the border.