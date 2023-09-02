Why These KFC Items Didn't Last

When Colonel Harland Sanders first opened the Sanders Café at a refurbished Corbin, Kentucky, gas station in the 1930s — aka the world's first KFC location — it's difficult to imagine he could've predicted his restaurant would become an international juggernaut over the next century. Whether or not he possessed a prescience regarding the future popularity of his pressure-cooked fried chicken is largely irrelevant. After all, the man's main focus was always producing top-notch, high-quality meals for interested diners, no matter what was on his menu.

In that regard, while Colonel Sanders' famed (and highly secretive) 11 herbs and spices have remained unchanged through the ensuing decades, the same can't be said for the rest of KFC's menu. The chain has introduced a staggering number of food products over the years, and though some have survived over time (Famous Bowls, anyone?), many weren't long for the fast-food fried chicken world.

Be it a misguided attempt to expand beyond its fried chicken sweet spot, a poultry-centric swing and a miss, or something else entirely, there's no shortage of food items that failed to become permanent KFC additions. With so many now-discontinued menu items to consider, we decided to highlight some of the more noteworthy ones from KFC's history. From basic chicken wings to edible ice cream cups, here's why these KFC items didn't last.