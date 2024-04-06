Charles Darwin Was An Exceptionally Adventurous Eater

Charles Darwin was the Victorian version of a renaissance man — he was a man of science, yes, but rather than staying holed up in a laboratory he set off on far-flung expeditions to test his hypotheses and formulate his theory of evolution. He then wrote and lectured about the topic, drawing ire from biblical literalists that persists to this day. Clearly, Darwin was a fearless man, but one lesser-known fact about him is that this also extended to his eating habits, which by all accounts might best be termed adventurous. It seems he'd try just about anything once, and if he liked it, he'd go back for more.

Back in his college days, Darwin belonged to a society called the Glutton Club where members dined upon such unfamiliar fare (then and now) as hawks and owls. However, the latter birds were evidently too stringy to be palatable. On his later round-the-world voyages, he consumed such delicacies as armadillo, giant tortoise, iguana, puma, and rhea. The latter led to a major "whoops" moment since he realized that he hadn't saved a specimen, so he had to scoop up the leftovers for later reconstruction by a taxidermist. His favorite dish, however, was an unnamed rodent of unusual size. (20 pounds, give or take a few ounces.) As he said of this ROUS (via Britannica), it was "the best meat I ever tasted."