Stop Making These Mistakes When Poaching Eggs

From breakfast to lunch through dinner, poached eggs are a delicious treat. Serve them plain, with hollandaise sauce, on toast with avocado, floating in a tomato soup, or sitting atop caramelized onion tartlets; they still taste great. Eggs are easy to poach — in fact, it takes as little as two minutes to get them ready. Yet, we consistently make mistakes when trying to achieve the coveted golden yolk drip.

Maybe we salt our poaching water, damaging the texture of our eggs. Sometimes, we overcook the eggs and lose the beautiful runny yolk. Of course, common mistakes abound when poaching eggs, whether at home or in a high-end restaurant, but all these mishaps are lessons we learn from.

Everyone wants to elevate their poached eggs from good to great and improve their poaching skills to impress the most discerning palates at their dining table. Mastering a few essential tips will quickly achieve this goal. We'll share common pitfalls people succumb to when poaching eggs, so read on.