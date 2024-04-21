9 Kirkland Cheeses At Costco, Ranked

Before you invite friends to a spring picnic of wine and charcuterie, take a trip to Costco's deli refrigerator for some Kirkland Signature cheeses. To impress your guests, though, you'll need to know which ones to buy and which to skip. Spoiler alert: Kirkland's price-quality relationship is so good that every cheese we found on our trip proved to be a worthwhile purchase. The in-house brand graced the packaging of around 10 cheeses, although the stock at each warehouse varies (we were able to grab nine at our location). Some are fresh, meaning they are soft, moist, and perfect for melting. Harder and oftentimes more flavorful cheeses have been aged for as much as 24 months.

Each cheese shines best under different circumstances, so it's difficult to compare them to one another. A cheese that tastes best crumbled over a salad simply doesn't perform the same as another that's most delicious baked with fruit. Consequently, our ranking is highly subjective and personal. That said, cheeses that exemplified a variety or had a Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) seal tended to get a higher ranking.

Another consideration was how the per-ounce price of each cheese compared to similar products available at other grocery stores. Lower prices tended to result in a higher ranking. The amounts here are accurate for the time and region where we tried the cheeses, but may change in the future or depend on the location. If you're curious about how we picked which cheeses to review and what specific characteristics we looked at, check out the methodology section at the end of this article.