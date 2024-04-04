Strawberry Roses Are Made Simple With The Help Of A Ramekin

If you've never seen a bouquet of strawberry roses, you're seriously missing out (and we're not talking about flowers). Strawberry roses are just as they sound — fruits made to look like they have petals — and they're the perfect way to elevate a sweet treat presentation. They appear intricately designed, and to many novices, they seem impossible for the average person to achieve. For those lacking knife skills, that very well may be the case. The traditional approach requires precise cuts and folds that count on artistic skills as much as knife mastery. But thanks to an Instagram reel by wildsaltstudio, one simple hack can turn you into a strawberry rose professional.

Instead of cutting petals into a whole strawberry, opt for a small ramekin as the base for separate slices. This way, you don't have to worry about accidentally cutting a finger attempting to shape petals. To perform this technique, thinly slice a whole strawberry to layer around the edges of the ramekin and work your way down until the entire bowl is covered with overlapping slices. Then, place a row of about eight slices onto a cutting board and overlap the edges slightly. Roll the entire strip up, adding chocolate or honey as adhesive when necessary. You should end up with something that resembles the middle of a rose. Finish by placing it in the center of the ramekin and grabbing some fresh herbs to serve as leafy garnishes.