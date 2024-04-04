Strawberry Roses Are Made Simple With The Help Of A Ramekin
If you've never seen a bouquet of strawberry roses, you're seriously missing out (and we're not talking about flowers). Strawberry roses are just as they sound — fruits made to look like they have petals — and they're the perfect way to elevate a sweet treat presentation. They appear intricately designed, and to many novices, they seem impossible for the average person to achieve. For those lacking knife skills, that very well may be the case. The traditional approach requires precise cuts and folds that count on artistic skills as much as knife mastery. But thanks to an Instagram reel by wildsaltstudio, one simple hack can turn you into a strawberry rose professional.
Instead of cutting petals into a whole strawberry, opt for a small ramekin as the base for separate slices. This way, you don't have to worry about accidentally cutting a finger attempting to shape petals. To perform this technique, thinly slice a whole strawberry to layer around the edges of the ramekin and work your way down until the entire bowl is covered with overlapping slices. Then, place a row of about eight slices onto a cutting board and overlap the edges slightly. Roll the entire strip up, adding chocolate or honey as adhesive when necessary. You should end up with something that resembles the middle of a rose. Finish by placing it in the center of the ramekin and grabbing some fresh herbs to serve as leafy garnishes.
How to build the best strawberry rose
According to the post, you might need to use a few strawberries for the optimal rose. When choosing the best strawberries, go for the ones with the brightest red color. They will be less likely to rot quickly, which is especially essential if you plan on setting your rose out for all to see. Size is also an important factor. In this case, the bigger the strawberry, the better. The more surface area you have available, the easier it will be to achieve thin slices. The thinner the slices are, the more flexible they will be. Try slicing the strawberries with a mandoline for more uniform cuts. If you prefer to use a knife instead, consider using a paring knife. They're compact, easier to control, and ideal for small cuts.
Once you're happy with the rose inside your ramekin, you're ready to dress a charcuterie board to the nines. The ramekins look especially classy surrounded by cheese, crackers, and salami roses (which can be done using a similar technique on top of a wine glass). Although the structure of the strawberry rose will probably collapse once someone dips into your creation, it will still be the star of the charcuterie photos while it lasts.