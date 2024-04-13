Zesty Tilapia Milanese Recipe

Developer Kate Shungu describes her tilapia Milanese recipe as "a lighter spin on chicken Milanese." She likes the fact that this simple dish involves a number of contrasting textures — the crumb coating is crunchy, the fish inside is flaky, while the arugula salad she uses as a topping adds yet another dimension to the dish. The tilapia is extra-flavorful, too, thanks to a double dose of seafood's best friend, lemon. Shungu not only uses the juice in her salad dressing but also mixes some zest in with the breadcrumb coating.

This tilapia Milanese can make for a great weeknight dinner as it's easy to prepare and can be cooked quite quickly. Shungu notes that the fried fish can last for four days in the refrigerator and be heated up again in a frying pan, but she cautions that leftover salad will tend to wilt. If you anticipate having leftovers, your best bet would be to prepare only as much salad as you need for one meal, then make more as necessary whenever you eat the remaining fish.