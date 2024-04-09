Why Food Plays Such A Significant Role At The Masters Tournament

There's something major going on in Augusta, Georgia, and it's not just the Masters Tournament. Although the Masters is the first momentous professional golf tournament of the year, the concessions stir up about as much buzz each year as the actual sport. Aside from the legendary golfers that hit the course, the concessions menu is half the reason the event is so culturally impactful. Between unbreakable tradition and food that keeps patrons coming back, the Masters (and golf culture at large) wouldn't be the same without its renowned menu. From souvenir cups full of beer to chicken breast sandwiches, the menu seems to have everything a hungry crowd of golf patrons could want — and it's all at an unbelievable price.

Since the event opened in the 1930s, it has been notorious for its cheap, but quality refreshments, per former Augusta National chairman Clifford Roberts' wishes. For years, the prices of snacks available to Masters patrons stayed below or slightly above a dollar, and it hasn't strayed much since. In fact, the classic menu is a huge part of what keeps the original spirit of the event alive. For longtime patrons, the traditional, low-price menu items are reminders of the rich history of the game, and for many, the signature, affordable sandwiches are as much a part of the tournament as golf.