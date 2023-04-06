The 2023 Masters Has Some Of The Most Affordable Sandwiches In America

The 2023 PGA Masters kicked off this week in Augusta, Georgia. While many golf-lovers are buzzing about Rory McIlroy's odds and wondering how Tiger Woods will fare in his 25th appearance, the rest of us are fixating on something even more captivating: the surprisingly affordable concession menu.

When it comes to most spectator sporting events in general, we think of something more along the lines of the $12 hot dogs and $17 beers of last year's Super Bowl, and that's forgetting the ticket price of over $5,000. The 2023 Masters' reasonable menu includes tempting breakfast offerings like chicken biscuit and blueberry muffin, both for under $2 (via Twitter). Their breakfast sandwich goes for an eye-popping $3, which is less than most McDonald's Breakfast menu offerings. Even the liquor prices seem quite fair, with a glass of wine only ringing you up $6 and a beer only costing you $5. But the real shocker comes in the form of their pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches, both of which are a mere $1.50.

The pimento cheese sandwich is the tournament's most iconic food, an homage to the classic southern spread of cream cheese, shredded Jack and cheddar, mayo, and spices. It's more deli food than Michelin-star special, but it has become a beloved staple of tournament goers and jealous couch-bound viewers alike. Nevertheless, the price tag is still a surprise, somehow making it one of America's affordable sandwiches.