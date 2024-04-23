False Facts About Food Labels You Thought Were True

When it comes to food labels, there are plenty of misconceptions. Even what you think you know from close scrutiny of a label may not be the whole story. So it's about time you learned how to read one and understand it better.

There are lots of words on labels that probably don't mean what you think they do. One of the most misleading things about food labels is that food producers don't necessarily have to include every ingredient or nutritional fact. Food producers count on you not knowing what they have to disclose and what they don't. They also often hope that you don't know the legal definition of the words they've placed on their products to entice you to buy them.

Once you learn a bit more about what information on labels mean and what they don't, you can be a more informed shopper. Debunking a few false facts will help you make better food decisions in the future.