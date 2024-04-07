The Expert-Approved Spots In Your Home For Brewing Your Own Beer

Beer's taste can vary drastically depending on the variety you choose. From lagers to ales to stouts to porters, different fermenting temperatures and types of yeast can help create the distinctive flavor profiles that beer enthusiasts know and love. Once you find your favorite, it's hard not to seek it out in every bar or grocery store. If your go-to variety is a little pricey or hard to find, however, you might want to consider brewing it at home.

To learn the ropes of home brewing, Mashed spoke with Jeff Tyler, co-owner and head brewer of Spice Trade Brewery + Kitchen, who explained that "temperature and light exposure are the most critical factors" in the process. Allowing your wort (unfermented beer) to ferment in direct sunlight is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when brewing beer.

While Tyler noted that dark, cool spaces like your basement or closet are ideal locations for your fermenter, covering your at-home brewing container with a blanket or towel can also help restrict brightness. Preventing light exposure is imperative due to beer's hops. Inside these small, green, conical flowers are pods containing the oils and natural compounds that give beer its familiar taste and smell. When the compounds in hops are exposed to ultraviolet rays, however, they start to break down, creating a putrid, skunk-like taste.