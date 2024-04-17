The Forgotten Failures Of Emeril Lagasse

Emeril Lagasse has been such a warm, likable, and knowledgeable chef, food TV personality, and restaurateur for so long and with so much success that it's hard to believe he didn't hit big with every venture he's attempted. Lagasse — from his Food Network shows in the 1990s to countless appearances on other food TV shows to his cookbooks, "Emeril" branded products, and portfolio of restaurants — grew into a cultural phenomenon. As Lagasse built his empire, he recognized how to spice up a cooking show, like shouting "Bam!" when adding some heat to a classic Creole dish on "Emeril Live" (one of the best Food Network shows of all time) or bantering with other chefs or a studio audience.

Lagasse's encyclopedic fascination of food is unparalleled and so is his joy for cooking and sharing food with friends and fans. In capitalizing on the chef's enduring popularity, TV producers and companies may have overextended and overexposed the icon. The result: Lagasse has made so many TV shows and launched so many products that some just couldn't get that "bam!" from the rest of the world. A few of these endeavors were such flops that they're largely forgotten years after they came and went. Let's kick it down a notch with a look at these uncharacteristic failures in the career of Lagasse.