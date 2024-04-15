The Type Of Salt You Should Always Have In Your Pantry, According To An Expert
Flaky sea salt is a transformative ingredient that can elevate nearly any recipe, from homemade chocolate chip cookies and buttered popcorn to grilled veggies and freshly baked bread. Ben Jacobsen, the founder of Jacobsen Salt Co., spoke with Mashed about the virtues of the humble yet remarkable seasoning. From enhancing taste to imparting a pleasant crunch, pure flake sea salt — a type of salt harvested from evaporated seawater — is a must-have in every kitchen, per the mind behind the Oregon-based artisanal salt brand.
For starters, pure flake sea salt enriches food taste in a way that regular table salt cannot. Sea salt's thin, crystalline structure allows it to dissolve gradually, imparting a subtle burst of salinity. Whether sprinkled over the surface or infused directly into the mixture, it introduces an undeniable depth of flavor. Moreover, pure flake sea salt offers a unique contrast, presenting an element of surprise with every bite. "Remember the importance of texture when you make your food," Jacobsen shares. "It doesn't have to be fancy, and pure flake sea salt can easily add nuance to any simple dish."
Pure flake sea salt is an instant flavor and texture booster
One of the key advantages of pure flake sea salt is its versatility. According to Ben Jacobsen, the sophisticated, oceanic mineral can benefit countless dishes. For instance, he highly recommends whipping up a batch of scrambled eggs topped with hot sauce and a dash of flake salt for a savory, wholesome breakfast. "I'll often crumble a bit of flake salt into the eggs as they are slowly cooking and while I'm stirring," he says. Similarly, avocado toast can be made tastier with pure flake sea salt. The juxtaposition of hearty toast, creamy avocado, and delicate sea salt creates an irresistible medley of qualities. Jacobsen even suggests amplifying citrusy salads with a dusting of flaky sea salt, which has the power to accentuate fruits' naturally bright essences.
When it comes to using sea salt for cooking, Jacobsen advises a less-is-more approach, reserving the bulk for the finishing touch atop sweets like brownies, cookies, and caramels, mains like steak, poultry, and seafood, sides like dips, soups, and salads, and other crave-worthy menu items. Ultimately, pure flake sea salt is a culinary staple that can positively transform the way we enjoy our favorite grub. "Layering flavors and textures can be a game-changer," Jacobsen explains. "Life is short, and great salt can be one of those affordable little luxuries that really make things special."