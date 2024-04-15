The Type Of Salt You Should Always Have In Your Pantry, According To An Expert

Flaky sea salt is a transformative ingredient that can elevate nearly any recipe, from homemade chocolate chip cookies and buttered popcorn to grilled veggies and freshly baked bread. Ben Jacobsen, the founder of Jacobsen Salt Co., spoke with Mashed about the virtues of the humble yet remarkable seasoning. From enhancing taste to imparting a pleasant crunch, pure flake sea salt — a type of salt harvested from evaporated seawater — is a must-have in every kitchen, per the mind behind the Oregon-based artisanal salt brand.

For starters, pure flake sea salt enriches food taste in a way that regular table salt cannot. Sea salt's thin, crystalline structure allows it to dissolve gradually, imparting a subtle burst of salinity. Whether sprinkled over the surface or infused directly into the mixture, it introduces an undeniable depth of flavor. Moreover, pure flake sea salt offers a unique contrast, presenting an element of surprise with every bite. "Remember the importance of texture when you make your food," Jacobsen shares. "It doesn't have to be fancy, and pure flake sea salt can easily add nuance to any simple dish."