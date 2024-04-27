Papa John's Menu Items The Staff Won't Even Eat

Everyone has their go-to fast food order — and everyone has that one dish they refuse to touch, no matter what. When you're a fast food employee, the list of items that fall into the second category tends to be longer than most. Anyone who's worked in the industry will tell you that a combo of overexposure and the cursed knowledge of what really goes on behind the scenes has a knack for turning you off some foods, even if you work at a restaurant with a reputation as tasty as Papa John's.

The Kentucky-based pizza chain has a long and varied menu, ranging from your standard cheese and pepperoni pizzas to more unique dishes like Oreo Cookie Bites. Despite boasting the motto of "better ingredients, better pizza," some customers will argue that this isn't always the case — and there's a long line of employees ready to back up this argument. In fact, part of the untold truth of Papa John's is that the company has been sued in the past for misleading customers with this motto, with former Pizza Hut President David Novak filing a lawsuit disputing its claims in the 1990s.

Today, Papa John's still promises a better pizza experience than that of its competitors. However, those in the know may still warn you off several dishes. It's important to remember that, like any franchised restaurant, not every Papa John's location operates by the same practices. With that in mind, these are the menu items most commonly avoided by the pizzeria's employees.