Mushroom Caps Are The Perfect Base For Gluten-Free Pizza

Mushrooms are a popular topping on pizzas and can jazz up the pie with the perfect blend of flavor and moisture. Have you ever considered tossing away the dough and using portabello mushroom caps as the base for your pizza instead? Mushroom cap pizzas are easy to make, convenient to eat, and make for the perfect gluten-free pizza. Here's why you should consider them for your next meal.

Some people have an allergy to gluten called celiac disease, which, according to The Mayo Clinic, can cause everything from abdominal pain to vomiting and diarrhea. So traditional pizza is off the table. Other people follow the keto diet, which limits the amount of carbs they can consume. For that reason, mushrooms make for a hearty replacement for pizza dough. This ingredient has often been used as a low-carb substitute or to support a meatless diet, as people have used portabello mushroom caps to replace bread in sandwiches and ground beef in vegan burgers. Therefore, pizza seems like a logical next step.

According to Web MD, portabellos are low in both fat and calories. They're also packed with savory flavor, and you won't have to worry about soggy dough ruining your experience. So, how do you make a mushroom cap pizza?