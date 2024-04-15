Is Beer Can Chicken Safe For Children To Eat?

Whenever general consensus (or food media consensus) determines that it is once again grilling season, you will start to see certain types of recipes crop up over and over, including one for a fun little dish called beer can — or, as some wits would have it, "beer butt" — chicken. Yes, it's undoubtedly amusing to crack open a can, take a swig, then jam it up a raw bird's open orifice, and after an hour or so on the grill (as per our own beer can chicken recipe), you have a tasty dinner. Here's the thing: Is such a dinner suitable for serving in mixed company of the kind that includes children? We're talking about the alcohol content, of course, not any "naughty" poses into which anyone may arrange the chicken after downing the leftover beers.

The answer to the alcohol conundrum is no; the booze in beer can chicken poses no danger to kids. For one thing, about 75% of the alcohol in the beer may have cooked off after an hour. For another, not much (if any) of the beer comes into contact with the chicken. Even in the extremely unlikely scenario that all of the beer retains its full strength and somehow gets absorbed by the chicken, a 4-pound chicken is meant to serve four. This means each grown-up-sized serving would contain a few ounces of beer, which isn't too much alcohol. Children would need to consume a fair amount of chicken to feel any effect.