Why Reddit Is Calling Christian Petroni's Edible NFT A 'Scam'

In 2022, chef Christian Petroni released what was marketed as an edible NFT (non-fungible token). However, one Redditor has since expressed their disappointment with the product.

For the uninitiated, Petroni's food NFT resulted from a partnership between the chef and Steve Raggiani of the New York-based food app 8it. Along with the expected NFT artwork, the Pizza Party edible NFT promised access to perks such as pop-up events, merch, airdrops of Petroni family recipes, and invitations to exclusive events such as dinners and cooking classes. Looking at it years on, has this promise been fulfilled?

According to Reddit user Wise____Koala, not really. They purchased two tokens and claimed to have received one meatball recipe since the scheme's inception. Addresses were requested for sending merch, but the items allegedly never arrived. They even went as far as to say that the deal, which cost $500 in total, "just feels like a scam."