Christian Petroni Launches An Edible NFT And Takes Lessons From Guy Fieri - Exclusive Interview

How did your family background influence you to become a chef?

Being a first generation Italian-American, growing up in that Italian-American/Bronx, first-generation type of household, which there's a lot of folks out there that can relate, I'm very grateful for my upbringing, and food is a big part of it. For me, it wasn't like the old school story of [how] I was at my mother's apron strings. I really wasn't. I loved to eat the food.

When we would go to Italy to see our family out there, we'd go for the summers. We didn't have a lot going on in the summer, so we would go out there so my father could work. We'd go live with my aunts and uncles and my Nonno and Nonna. That's where we would really experience the real authentic Italian food — let's call it "island cuisine." Then, there was the Italian-American red sauce joint. We had my house five o'clock dinner, you had Ponza. Then you had red-sauce joints, which wasn't the food that was cooked at home. It wasn't the food that was cooked in Ponza, [Italy]. That's its own category.

What is island cuisine?

Ponza is an island that's about three and a half miles long. It's very small. It's very beautiful. The mascot of Ponza is the pesce spada, swordfish. When I say "island cooking," I'm thinking about meals cooked by my Zia Gizella, who's still out there right now cooking. She would get my uncle Louis squid, God rest his soul, and she will cut the squid and braise it in spicy tomato sauce for hours until it's tender, then serve it with spaghetti. [Other examples are] going down to the local restaurant down the street, and getting a penne with swordfish eggs, or getting these little fried shrimp that you eat the whole thing.

As a kid, [I would walk] down to the local bar and getting a Chinotto soda, which is the bitter Italian soda, and eating a cornetto or a brioche, or having a fiori di fregola, a cornetto and Nutella. These things for me, pasta e fagioli, pasta e lenticchie, lentil soup, bean stews — then I'd be craving a ham sandwich in the middle of the summer. The closest thing my mother would be able to put together would be a little rosetta bun, with some prosciutto cotto, provolone, and some mustard. I'm really grateful for that part of my childhood. It's almost like ... taking away all the things that we know for two months and replacing it with all different things that we know, and we're learning about, and probably underappreciating at the time.