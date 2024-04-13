The Mistake You Might Be Making When Selecting Eggs To Poach

Despite being essentially a one-ingredient dish, poached eggs can be incredibly difficult to master. Between making sure not to break the yolk as you drop the egg into simmering water, ensuring the egg white doesn't stray to all edges of the pan, and gently lifting the delicate yolk-filled pouch, there's a lot to keep in check. Nevertheless, one overlooked factor may be keeping you from leveling up: using anything other than the freshest eggs.

In the grocery store, one carton of eggs looks pretty similar to the next, with the contents varying only slightly by color and size. However, fresher eggs are higher in quality than older ones, particularly where the yolk is concerned. Fresh egg yolks are rounder, deeper in flavor, and tend to have a more saturated golden, almost orange, color. They also tend to hold together better when cracked and submerged in water for poaching. On the other hand, older eggs may have started to decay. This doesn't necessarily mean they're spoiled, but that the yolk has lost moisture and volume, becoming flatter and sometimes, even dry. This makes the yolk much more likely to break during the poaching process.