Lunchables Are, Disturbingly, Being Linked To High Levels Of Lead

For many, any day you got to bring a Lunchable to school as a kid was a good day. It was an easy meal that was typically rounded out with a Capri Sun and a miniature candy bar. Still popular amongst children, many grown-ups have passed the joy of Lunchables down to the next generation, and some schools have even begun offering similar lunch kits to students in the cafeteria. Unfortunately, these may be among the worst foods you could add to your kid's school lunch. Findings from Consumer Reports, released on April 9, suggest that Lunchables and similar lunch kits contain a concerning amount of lead.

To determine whether or not these lunch kits were safe for children to eat, Consumer Reports tested those made by Lunchables, Armour LunchMakers, Good & Gather, Greenfield Natural Meat, and Oscar Mayer for evidence of heavy metals and phthalates (chemicals employed to strengthen plastic), also noting each kit's sodium levels. While none of the brands had particularly promising results, what makes Lunchables so concerning is that, out of the bunch, it seems its lead levels were by far the highest. Its Turkey and Cheddar Cracker Stackers, for example, contain 74% of California's maximum allowable dosage level.