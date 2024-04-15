How Butter Beans Got Their Flavorful Name

The etymology of beans may not be something you consider daily, but it sure is an interesting niche. Beans' names display a variety of origins. Black beans and kidney beans, for example, are named according to color and shape. Navy beans were used as rations in the U.S. Navy. Exploring more bean etymology also brings us to the butter bean — another name for the lima bean. Lima beans (named after the capital of Peru) come in a range of sizes and both white and green colors, depending on variety and stage or maturity. Butter bean is a unique moniker for these crescent-shaped beans used in the U.S. South and the U.K.

There is no complex backstory for how butter beans got their name. Butter beans have a naturally smooth and creamy consistency, a rich flavor, and often a color similar to butter. All their buttery qualities make this name a no-brainer. The different stages of maturity can render butter beans useful for many different recipes. Some butter beans (picture the large white ones), are more starchy, and break down easily in soups and stews. Other butter beans are still snappy while young, and can be great tossed into a salad. Geography could change the look of what butter beans are available near you and the name which they go by, but remember that butter beans and lima beans are interchangeable.