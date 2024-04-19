How Long Does Opened Tahini Last?

Tahini, the versatile and creamy spread made from ground sesame seeds (and usually nothing more), is a staple in many households. While tahini paste has a slightly nutty flavor, this paste is typically nut-free, dairy-free, and allergen-friendly for most, making it a desirable ingredient to use in a wide range of recipes. There are many unexpected ways to use tahini, in addition to eating it by itself or utilizing it as a spread or dip.

Given that most tahini brands often retail in 16-ounce containers, which is more than you're likely to eat in one go, it's important to understand how long your tahini will last for optimal freshness and flavor once opened. The good news is that opened tahini can last for up to 12 months, providing ample time to use it. The easiest way to double-check this is to look at the label for information about shelf life.

Take note that, regardless of brand, your opened tahini can spoil if it comes into contact with moisture. While it may be tempting to lick the spoon and go back in for more, the best way to prevent contamination is to submerge only dry — and clean — utensils in your tahini jar.