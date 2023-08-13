20 Unexpected Ways To Use Tahini

Tahini is a paste made from ground sesame seeds, and is a bit like natural peanut butter — only with a sesame twist. Its most common use is in hummus, where it adds an earthy richness to this much-loved dip. Maybe you bought a jar to make hummus and you're wondering what to do with the rest. Or maybe you love it so much that you want some fresh ideas about how to use it. Either way, we've compiled some unexpected ways for you to use tahini.

From baked goods, such as cookies and cinnamon rolls, to creamy pasta dishes and soups, there are plenty of ways to use this delicious paste that you might not have thought about. So, prepare to enter your tahini era as we give you some of the tastiest ways to use up your jar — and you'll soon be going to the store for your next.