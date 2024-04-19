You Wouldn't Recognize The First Cheerios Box And Label

If there was an official Museum of Cereal (as far as we can tell, there isn't), one of the main exhibits would be dedicated to Cheerios — truth be told, the cereal literally changed the shape of breakfast as we know it. In this corner, you'd see a box weighing in at a skimpy 7 ounces (as opposed to today's standard 8.9 ounces), but it might not look anything like what you'd expect to see. Yes, it's still yellow, although a rather subdued shade, but the label doesn't feature an image of the product. Instead, it sports a simple blue circle labeled with the word "Cheerioats."

Cheeri-what? Yes, this was the cereal's name for the first four years. As a General Mills brand representative told Mashed, the name was changed due to legal complications. So in 1945, it adopted its present-day moniker. Displayed in small lettering under the name on the earliest Cheerios boxes, however, are the words "formerly Cheerioats" to reassure anyone confused by the rechristening. Visually, these boxes are far more akin to the ones we're now familiar with since not only has the yellow hue brightened up to a considerable extent, but the design also includes the image of a cereal bowl.

In 2021, General Mills brought back the Cheerioats name for a limited-release 80th anniversary edition of the cereal. It did not, however, revive the original packaging — in all but name (as well as the addition of an anniversary logo), those boxes were nearly identical to the regular packaging.