The Expert-Approved Melting Cheeses For Homemade Nachos

No matter what style of homemade nachos you're going for, whether they be classic "nachos especiales" with baked-on toppings or ballpark nachos, where you cover the chips in a pool of cheesy goop, one crucial factor (besides the chips staying crunchy) is that the cheese needs to melt. When it comes to melting, though, not all cheeses were created equal — certain types of shredded not-quite-cheese from Dollar Tree, for example, are notorious for their refusal to do so. Then, what cheese should you choose? Mashed asked chef Rick Martinez, author of "Mi Cocina: Recipes and Rapture from my Kitchen in Mexico," and he went into raptures over a few different kinds. (Just kidding, he merely recommended them.)

According to Martinez, your best cheese choices are queso Chihuahua, quesillo, cheddar (mild or medium, not sharp), and Monterey Jack. If you want a spicier cheese base for your nachos, you could also opt for pepper Jack, since it's basically the same as its Monterey counterpart with the addition of its eponymous ingredient.

Don't get too fancy and use any aged cheese, though. While aging may improve the taste of a cheese, it does not have the same effect on its texture. As Martinez tells us, "The longer it's aged, the harder it becomes and the more likely it will separate or get lumpy when melted." He recommends that you only use cheeses under a year old, so you should be fine with most supermarket kinds as long as you avoid sharper cheddars.