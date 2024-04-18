The 5 Best And 5 Worst Celeb Chef Hot Ones Interviews

Host Sean Evans of the iconic YouTube show "Hot Ones" interviews all types of famous folks, but we've hunted through hours of video to find the best and worst celebrity chefs to appear. The popular show has guests answering 10 questions while eating 10 increasingly spicy chicken wings — Evans eats them too! The carefully selected hot sauces range from a mild 1,200 Scoville units to over 2 million Scoville units. The show uses different hot sauce brands and flavors, including its own signature sauces like The Last Dab, whose heat is debatable. Each episode features the same progression of heat levels, creating hilarious and sometimes intense moments as guests navigate the spicy challenge while discussing their careers and personal stories.

We've collated which "Hot Ones" episodes involving your favorite chefs you don't want to miss and which ones miss the mark in entertainment value. No one is watching "Hot Ones" to learn anything new. We're here to laugh, right? As some famous faces from foodie shows try some of the hottest sauces on the market, they sweat profusely, swear incessantly, belch, and drool their way through it ... it's rather dramatic! These 10 make it through the challenge, bar one, unlike these 11 celebrities who couldn't handle the heat.

This year "the show with hot questions and even hotter wings" celebrates 300 episodes. Join us as we travel the fiery gauntlet of "Hot Ones" celebrity chef challenges from Gordon Ramsay and David Chang to Guy Fieri and Rachel Ray.