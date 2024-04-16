Aldi Shopper Proves You Shouldn't Judge A Box Of Potato Skins By Its Cover

Everyone has been tricked by food marketing illusions at some point. One Aldi shopper's recent disappointment, however, wasn't due to a product looking distinctly different from its package photograph.

A Reddit thread posted on April 15 to the Aldi subreddit showed a photo of a box of Appetitos Loaded Potato Skins purchased from the chain. The package shows five of the cheese- and bacon-topped half-spuds, but that wasn't the actual number of potato skins the shopper received. "Picture shows 5 ... there are only 3 in the package ... smh," the Redditor said, adding, "What a disappointing rip off. Usually love Aldi for the value, but this is just ridiculous." While the chain's packaging has contained misprints in the past (like this hilarious expiration date typo that had shoppers cracking up), the Redditor assured readers that this wasn't the case with their frozen appetizer, noting that the nutrition facts said there were "approximately 3 per box."

This Redditor isn't the only one who's been duped by the photo of Aldi's Loaded Potato Skins. In a separate Reddit thread from November 2023, another shopper called the image "a little misleading" and said that, although they enjoyed the actual potato skins, Aldi needed to "do better." Additionally, several members of the ALDI Aisle of Shame Facebook group have also expressed disappointment over the disconnect between the box's image and what's actually inside.