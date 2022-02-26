This Expiration Date Typo Has Aldi Shoppers Cracking Up

"Love these and but their shelf life seems unrealistic. Another 2 years?" Redditor u/dobby10 jokingly captioned a photo of a package of Keto-friendly tortillas, marked with the expiration date of "2-29." They went on to point out that there won't be a February 29 on the calendar until the next leap year in 2024. Many of their fellow Reddit users could definitely relate to this expiration date typo. "Seen stuff at the store I work at dated 2-30. Really drains your faith in humanity," u/danceswithkitties_ replied. "Wait til Feb 30 and I bet they'll still be ok," another user joked.

One helpful Aldi worker explained the probable reason why this typo ended up on the package. "These products come in frozen. On the day we sell/thaw them, we sticker them for however many days out that it will expire. Unfortunately this person didn't realize there are only 28 days in feb lol so you're definitely safe to eat it, it should say 3-01," they wrote.

Other users joked that many of these Keto-friendly products do seem to have an unusually long shelf life. "Honestly they do last a crazy long time. Not two years but still... they last," u/JurassicPark-fan-190 posted. So although two years might be a bit of a stretch for most foods, it's probably a good idea to do your own checking for freshness and quality, no matter what the date on the package says.