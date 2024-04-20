The Boozy Ingredient That Will Amp Up Your Carrot Cake Recipe

Adding alcohol is a great way to zhuzh up a cake, particularly a slightly spiced option like a carrot cake. While there are plenty of foolproof ways to add booze to a cake in its liquid form, adding rum-infused raisins to your carrot cake recipe doesn't require you to reconsider your measurements to retain consistency. All you need to do is add the raisins to the cake at the same time as your shredded carrots and pecans (or walnuts, if you prefer).

You can pick up some rum-infused raisins from the store, although store-bought versions tend to also come coated in chocolate, so keep that in mind. They're also fairly easy to make at home, provided you have rum, raisins, an airtight container, and some spare time. All you need to do is place the raisins in a jar, cover with your rum of choice, and leave to soak for an hour or two. The brand of rum you use is up to you, although it's worth noting that a dark, spiced rum will complement the cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger in a carrot cake especially well. (We've also ranked popular rum brands, worst to best, to help you decide.)

If you don't have any rum, or if you'd like to try something different, you could soak your raisins in other dark liquors like bourbon or sherry. Both tipples have a similar effect to rum, particularly if you use slightly spiced variations, adding a rich flavor and a strong boozy kick.