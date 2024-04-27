The Absolute Best Onion Rings In The US, According To Customers

A popular staple in diners and fast-food restaurants across the U.S., onion rings combine the tenderness and sweetness of onions with the crunchiness of fried coating. The snack is made by slicing onions into loops or strips, dipping them in batter or breadcrumbs, and deep-frying them until crispy and golden brown. Onion rings are often served as a side dish or an appetizer and are typically accompanied by dipping sauces such as ranch, ketchup, or BBQ sauce.

Although the exact origin of onion rings is somewhat unclear, a recipe for a version of the dish comprised of Parmesan cheese was published in an 1802 cookbook entitled "The Art of Cookery Made Easy and Refined." However, the advent of restaurant-style onion rings can be traced back to the 1920s and the now defunct restaurant chain called The Pig Stand. Onion rings gained widespread popularity as a fast food snack thanks to A&W, which started serving them in the 1960s.

There's nothing not to love about onion rings. When prepared correctly and dipped in a zesty sauce, the little morsels of goodness deliver a tantalizing blend of flavor and texture. In our quest to unveil America's best onion rings, we looked at countless restaurants renowned for their ability to transform onions into delicious fried loops. We also consulted hundreds of patron reviews, since there's nothing quite like firsthand experience. For more information on how we gathered our data, check out the methodology slide at the end of this article.