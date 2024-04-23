Does Wendy's Menu Have Vegan Options?

While fast food chains usually aren't the most convenient option for vegans, knowing what food items are available when traveling or in a pinch is helpful. Of course, Wendy's is not a vegan establishment, so items that don't contain animal products are still prepared in a non-vegan kitchen, risking cross-contamination. However, the fast food chain has made it clear that dietary modifications are something it welcomes; so, it is, at least, worth asking the employees about when ordering.

In a statement to Mashed, a spokesperson for the restaurant said, "At Wendy's, we pride ourselves on customization, which allows us to easily offer menu items that fit fans' needs and preferences." While Wendy's hasn't jumped on the vegan-meat bandwagon, the chain did test a spicy black bean burger in 2021. Unfortunately, it didn't last (most fast food joints don't find veggie burgers to be cost-effective). Nevertheless, Wendy's offers veggie burger options outside of the U.S., like the veggie stack and the curry black bean burger.

As for standard menu items, Wendy's french fries qualify as vegan. They're sliced with the skin on and served with a light dusting of salt. While fries are often a go-to vegan option, quite a few fast food joints secretly have non-vegan french fries, so it's always important to check. Luckily, Wendy's is not one of the offenders. The fast food establishment also offers vegan breakfast potatoes, seasoned with garlic and onion powder. Baked potatoes can also be ordered plain for a plant-based option.