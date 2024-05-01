12 Store-Bought Greek Yogurts That Are Surprisingly Unhealthy

Eating Greek yogurt can be great for your health goals, but some options can derail your best-laid intentions. Yogurt is often linked with healthy diets: A 2020 study published in Nutrients showed that people who reported eating yogurt tended to have a healthier body mass index (BMI) and more nutrient-dense diets.

Greek yogurt is different from regular yogurt because it's strained to remove whey and other liquids in regular yogurt. The result is often thicker and tangier. It's a hit with health enthusiasts because it tends to have more protein per serving, which can help to build muscle and keep you full for longer. Plus, greek yogurt is often a secret ingredient in many recipes, serving as a lighter substitute for sour cream or butter.

Despite the health benefits, there are two main areas where even Greek yogurt can go wrong: saturated fat and sugar content. Diets high in saturated fat can lead to elevated cholesterol levels, which in turn can put you at greater risk of heart disease and stroke. Small amounts of sugar are always in yogurt because of the naturally occurring lactose in all dairy products, which isn't harmful. But added sugars are a different story, and they can show up in large quantities in some Greek yogurts. While it might satisfy your sweet tooth, too much sugar in a diet can contribute to obesity, a higher risk of Type 2 diabetes, and other health complications. Here are 12 Greek yogurt options that are surprisingly unhealthy, chosen for their higher-than-average levels of saturated fat, added sugars, or both.