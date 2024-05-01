13 Cake Myths Debunked

Whether you're throwing a milestone birthday party, celebrating a new job, or simply looking for something to do over the weekend, baking a cake is always a good idea. With a near-infinite number of options, there is something to fit every occasion, from sky-high wedding cakes covered in carefully piped buttercream to fudgy flourless torts oozing melted chocolate. Even within recipes, there is room for creativity. You can add fruit, swap white flour for whole wheat flour, and choose any type of icing you prefer, but no matter what kind of cake you're baking or how seasoned you are as a pastry chef, chances are, you'll run into some confusion at some point.

Just because most home-bakers try their hand at cake-making does not mean that the process is easy or that the conventional wisdom is constructive. You might have heard that you should always cream the butter and sugar first to ensure a light, fluffy cake only to find a recipe that insists that you should mix the butter and flour before adding any other ingredients. Cake-making is plagued with misconceptions that can make an already challenging process confusing and frustrating, but luckily, we've spoken to several experts with a wealth of knowledge on the subject to dispel some of the biggest myths.