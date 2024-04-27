Upgrade Store-Bought Cinnamon Rolls With One Simple Extra Step

As a kid, there was nothing like waking up to the smell of cinnamon sugar wafting through the house. That delectable aroma only meant one thing: Cinnamon rolls were on the breakfast menu for the day, and if you hopped out of bed fast enough, you'd get to pick the one with the most icing slathered on it.

Nowadays, the smell of those delectable pastries might not be the very first thing you get a whiff of in the morning. Still, given how easy it is to make store-bought cinnamon rolls, you can have yourself a batch in only a matter of minutes. You can even upgrade your canned sweet rolls by brûléeing them to add a delightfully crunchy texture to the morning meal. Once they've finished baking, simply cover the top of the rolls with granulated white sugar and lightly torch them with a kitchen blowtorch.

Don't have a kitchen torch handy? Your oven can do the trick, too. Before turning it on, move one rack to the top spot. Divvy out the cinnamon rolls on a baking sheet as normal and bake them until the five-minute mark, at which point you can remove them from the oven and sprinkle with sugar. Then, return them to the oven on the top rack and broil until the sugar is golden brown. Pro tip: This is Ina Garten's trick for making crème brûlée without a blowtorch, too.