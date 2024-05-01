Frozen Turkey Burgers, Ranked Worst To Best

You're considering making turkey burgers for dinner, but you're having trouble picking a box from the supermarket freezer. You see flavorings like seasoned, sweet onion, and natural. Then, you notice one package's lean-to-fat percentage, which leaves you wondering which numbers are best. To complicate matters further, some burgers may be low in fat, but that doesn't mean they're low in sodium. You also spot the American Humane seal on one box, showcasing the company's dedication to animal welfare, but do the other brands care about their turkeys? Which label should you choose?

People's reasons for eating turkey burgers abound, and yours may determine the brand you buy. If you just love their taste and how easy they are to make, you'll likely pick a different variety than if you're on a specific diet. Alternatively, you might focus more on animal welfare or the carbon footprint of turkey farming rather than price.

I've reviewed a selection of widely available frozen turkey burgers for price, taste, and texture. Check out my methodology at the end of this article if you want to know more about my testing procedures and how I selected brands to try. The prices in this article are accurate for a specific time and location, but they may vary depending on your local grocery store and when you shop there.