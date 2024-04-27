Deviled Ham Sandwiches Are Over A Century Old

One of the easiest ways to use your leftover ham has origins that are over a century old. Homemade deviled ham sandwiches are usually made with ingredients such as those found in spicy deviled eggs, including mayonnaise, mustard, and some form of heat, like hot sauce or cayenne pepper. However, one of the oldest deviled ham recipes doesn't make for an extremely spicy dish. It comes from an 1893 cookbook titled "Beverages and Sandwiches for Your Husband's Friends" by One Who Knows. The original formula for deviled ham wasn't that devilish by modern standards. It involved finely chopped ham, egg yolks, lemon juice, black pepper, and dry mustard. However, it wasn't even the oldest form of the dish.

Deviled ham was made popular 25 years earlier when the William Underwood Company (known for its canned foods) began commercially producing it in 1868. By 1870, the company established the signature red devil logo that would become the oldest U.S. food trademark still in use today. Although other companies produce deviled ham, Underwood Deviled Ham remains popular as one of the longest-running prepackaged foods in history. Although the brand's iconic logo has changed since the 19th century (notably altering the demonic clawed figure to a smiling devil), the ingredients have stayed simple.