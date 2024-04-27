What, Exactly, Is Considered A Handcrafted Drink On Starbucks' Menu?

While Starbucks is known for having a vast array of flavorful drink options on its menu, it's not always clear which group certain beverages fall into — especially regarding the "handcrafted drink" label. Starbucks has designated drink categories, including coffee, tea, and blended or bottled beverages, many of which come in hot, cold, or iced variations.

However, beyond the pre-packaged bottled and canned Starbucks drinks (which we've ranked), a handcrafted beverage on Starbucks' menu can fall into any category because it's defined simply as a handmade drink. While one could argue that the Starbucks baristas make every drink with their hands, the terminology reflects specific barista training.

Therefore, the only drinks made behind the counter that aren't considered handcrafted are brewed black coffee and hot tea with tea bags because they don't involve any other steps beyond pouring to prepare them. Plus, when you order black coffee, the barista typically asks if you want them to leave room for cream, leaving the customizations with cream or sugar packets in the hands of the customer instead of the barista. Funny enough, if you order iced tea or plain black coffee with ice, it falls into the handcrafted drink category, even though adding ice to the cup is the only difference.