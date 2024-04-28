TikToker Thug Loaf Transforms Bread Into Iconic Album Covers – Exclusive

With nearly 350,000 followers and over 30 million likes on TikTok, Iain Ross (aka Thug Loaf) is taking the music world by storm one bread loaf at a time. The TikTok sensation has a knack for painting album covers by popular artists like Paramore, Queen, SZA, Taylor Swift, and others on bread loaves. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Ross explains how his viral bread-making reputation came to be, the process behind his signature bread album covers, and how he chooses the right ingredients for the best loaf.

It all started in 2019 with a personal Instagram account designed to track the growth of his skills. By 2021, it had become much more. "Music's always been a huge part of my life, and I wanted to tie it in with my baking somehow. I started posting videos of me making bread on TikTok, using music that people didn't normally expect from a baking account — a lot of underground music I was into at the time," Ross says.

It turns out that this was a niche waiting to be filled. As his account engagement soared, TikTok, X, and Reddit users dubbed him "The Drained Baker." With his rising popularity, Ross wanted to find new ways to combine his interests. "I cut up a little stencil of one of my favorite artist's logos and dusted flour over it on my dough to reveal the design. It all just snowballed from there," Ross explains. Baking bread quickly became a major part of his life.