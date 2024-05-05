Canned Tuna Myths Exposed By Fish Experts

It's no secret that fish brings all kinds of invaluable goodness to the plate and is part of a well-rounded diet. While there might be nothing quite like a delicious swordfish steak or some fresh salmon, it's also true that not all of us are lucky enough to live in a place where it takes just a hop, skip, and a jump for fish to get from the water to our plate.

That leaves many of us to opt for frozen or canned fish. If the mere mention of canned tuna was enough to make you cringe, that's completely understandable. It wasn't that long ago that the main uses for canned tuna were a tuna salad sandwich (on white bread, of course) or that infamous classic, tuna noodle casserole. Canned tuna had a weird texture, a fishy smell that lingered, and it wasn't that great, right? Thankfully, there's good news: That's not the case anymore, and not only is canned tuna high-quality, but it's pretty delicious.

There are a ton of amazing recipes that use this ingredient, so let's debunk some oft-repeated rumors about canned tuna. If you've heard horror stories about mercury content, sky-high sodium levels, or rumors that the fish going into the can just isn't as good as the fresh stuff, it's time to take a step back and reconsider. We reached out to some experts to help us set the record straight on canned tuna.