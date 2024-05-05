11 Unhealthiest Protein Bars

The advent of the high-protein movement gave a turbo boost to the protein bar market. Old-school fitness folks may remember the days when only Power Bar and Tiger's Milk offered energizing meal-replacement options and protein-forward snacks for active humans in need of a nutritious boost. Now, good luck heading down the bar aisle at the grocery store or supplement shop without being overwhelmed by all the options lining the shelves. There's practically a bar for every taste to help you keep your macros in check while on the go, thanks to an industry capitalizing on fast fitness and even faster American lifestyles.

It seems unlikely that a health food concept like protein bars would have a darker underbelly — dark chocolate coating notwithstanding. But there is such a thing as an unhealthy protein bar, and their numbers are quite large, both in variety and in the concentration of less-nutritious ingredients utilized. These usually come in the form of highly processed, sugar-sweetened formulations that use saturated fat in fillings and coatings, reducing the overall nutritional value of the bar despite the high protein content. Most of these bars come at a premium price, which means you could easily be spending your hard-earned fitness money on products that aren't helping you hit your personal best. We did the heavy lifting to figure out which protein-packed bars are the unhealthiest and what makes them less than optimal, and we'll go into more detail about our selection process at the end.