Arby's Calls Back To Beyoncé's Country Album With Chardonneigh's Horsey Sauce

Thanks to Beyoncé's album "Cowboy Carter," everyone has been feeling the country spirit ahead of 2024's Kentucky Derby — including Arby's. The fast food restaurant's classic Horsey Sauce is a fan-favorite, and this year, it's getting a Beyoncé-themed makeover. According to info shared with Mashed, Arby's is set to release an opulent spin on its signature sauce on May 2 for a limited time only. Chardonneigh's Horsey Sauce will no doubt be a big draw for the folks still jamming to "Texas Hold 'Em," and as it turns out, the product is aptly titled. The namesake of the revamped sauce is the white horse posed on the cover of the "Cowboy Carter" album.

Unlike copycat Horsey Sauce recipes, this limited-edition release will be subtly infused with Chardonnay flavor and served in a frosted glass wine bottle. It will also feature the silhouette of a horse in mid-gallop as a nod to Chardonneigh's pose on the album cover. Since punny names are a signature part of the Derby, it's hard to imagine Chardonneigh's debut coming at a better time. Once released, the condiment will be available through Arby's website. For $16, you'll be able to try a sauce seemingly fit for a winning racehorse (or better yet, a horse who's friends with Beyoncé).