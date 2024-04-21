Things You Should Know Before Your Next Visit To Arby's

With an on-the-nose yet comical slogan, a strong hold on the curly fry market, and a top fast food alternative to the classic hamburger, Arby's has proven time and time again why it's managed to stick around for 60 years. The restaurant's Classic Roast Beef sandwich has remained relatively unchanged since its debut in 1964. Founded by brothers Forrest and Leroy Raffel, Arby's was a product of wanting to think outside the box. As fast food became increasingly popular in the 1960s, the brothers looked to cash in on an untapped market. "Well, we wanted to do something different," Leroy Raffel told Metro Monthly in 2014. "Nobody was doing roast beef and that's what we did."

As of 2024, there are over 3,400 Arby's locations throughout the United States, putting the restaurant comfortably among the 20 largest fast food chains in the country. With thousands of locations and decades of success, Arby's has cemented its legacy as one of the most trusted names in the industry. But that doesn't mean there hasn't been the occasional hiccup for the roast beef giant. From questions behind its iconic sandwich to shocking details behind the fast food chain's most popular items, check out some of the shadiest things about Arby's menu.