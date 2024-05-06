Where Did Steak Come From And How Has It Evolved Through The Years

You could travel all over the world and find steak on the menu. Steak is so ingrained into our diets that you might assume we've eaten it forever — and we kind of have. Humans have consumed beef and game meat since prehistoric times, but the concept of steak didn't catch on until more civilized, albeit ancient times. When we think about steak's origins, we also must consider how European colonization and economic shifts have affected humankind's relationship with beef consumption and the cattle that supply the meat.

The term steak refers to how the meat is cut and how it's prepared. The meat is cut across the animal's muscle in thick sections and cooked at high heat, on a grill, or over an open flame (like a spit or a gas stove). This differentiates steak from roast beef, which gets the low and slow oven treatment. If we quantify steak only by its cut, the meat can come from different animals (think ham steak or swordfish steak), but describing meat simply as "steak" refers to beef.

If you're looking for a timeline of how steak has evolved over the years, you've come to the right place. What started as a large cut of meat and some fire, became a culture and a cuisine. From open-air grills to white cloth dining tables, takeout windows, and beyond, we're exploring the history of steak, its longstanding relevance in society, and where it's headed in the future.