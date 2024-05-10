Sports Drink Myths Busted

One of the most well-known sports drinks claims is that they replenish your body's electrolytes. These important minerals often seep from the body as you sweat during strenuous exercise, which is why it's such a convincing myth. It is technically true that many brands of sports drinks contain some of the electrolyte minerals, like magnesium, calcium, and potassium. However, the big one that sports drinks pump into their product is a truckload of sodium.

For example, Gatorade's Cherry Glacier flavor has 10 teaspoons of sugar and a whopping 330 milligram of sodium per serving, which is more than a medium order of french fries from McDonald's. Imagine if everyone thought that athletes should throw back a cup of salty fast-food fries after their workouts. While it's accurate that sodium is one of the body's most important electrolytes, that doesn't mean that drinking liquid salt is going to do anything positive for you after playing sports.

The 250 milligram of sodium that the average sports drink contains is actually a full 10% of a human's daily recommended sodium intake in a single drink. The myth that sports drinks give you electrolytes is a tricky one in the end because it is kind of true, but it's also misleading because it makes people think that consuming these beverages on a regular basis is good for you. However, it can be harmful to intake excessive amounts of sodium, especially for non-athletes.