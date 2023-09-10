McDonald's French Fries From Around The World

Seaweed McShaker fries are one of the most popular flavors of the Shake Shake fries. The concept behind this menu category is simple but brilliant. It provides McDonald's guests with a regular-old order of french fries but with an additional flavor packet of whatever is available in that particular Shake Shake season.

When you order the fries, you pour them into a bag along with the contents of the packet and shake everything up, hence the name McShaker. The seaweed adds a fantastic mix of savory flavors to the already salty fries. Garlic powder infuses a spicy bite to this mixture, along with earthy elements to bring a bit more complexity to the spuds. Of course, all of these ingredients plus the saltiness of the fries are designed to bring out the amazing umami flavor of the seaweed.

The seaweed shaker was so popular in Singapore that McDonald's released the packets worldwide. Perhaps it's the fun of wildly shaking a bag of fries yourself or simply the delicious layers of flavor, but this was one of the most popular twists on fries.

Unfortunately, the seaweed shaker fries are not a mainstay on Singapore McDonald's menus. They seem to be randomly released, lasting only a few months before they disappear. If you're making a trip to Singapore, keep an eye out on McDonald's social media pages. You may be there just in time to enjoy your own seaweed-packed snack.